VIDEO: Red and white fills Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows for Canada Day

Nancy Young and Carol Moisan, long time members of the Pitt Meadows Lions Club, serve pancakes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) The Pitt Meadows Lions Club were ready to serve 300 breakfasts for Canada Day. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Miss Pitt Meadows Victoria Woycheshen and City of Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall serve Canada Day cupcakes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Stacie Robinson of Langley, was in the audience with her daughter Ellie, 3, to see Norden the Magician. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A sea of red and white invaded Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows Friday as people turned out in droves to celebrate Canada Day.

Hundreds of people filled the square, starting at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast put on by the Lions club.

Nancy Young and Carol Moisan, long time members of the Pitt Meadows Lions Club, were serving up the pancakes and had a lineup of about 50 people.

Young, who has been a member of the club for more than 20 years, and has flipped thousands of pancakes at many a Canada Day, said the lineup for breakfast had been non-stop.

She compared the turnout Friday morning to what they had at Pitt Meadows Day celebrations this year, where they sold a record number of pancakes.

“We have enough for 300 breakfasts. So we’ll see if we go through the 30o or not,” said Young.

Moisan, who has been a member for seven years, said she was excited about Canada Day celebrations this year after being locked up for so long during the pandemic.

Pitt Meadows residents Alex and Sebrina da Silva, were enjoying the pancake breakfast with their 2-year-old Lorenzo. They were looking forward to all the activities in the square including road hockey, scooter ramps, giant chess and Jenga games, bouncy castles, and mini golf.

Stacie Robinson was in the audience with her daughter Ellie, 3, to see Norden the Magician.

They came all the way from Langley to celebrate the day.

“They had the best kid activities,” said Robinson of the City of Pitt Meadows.

There was also a number of vendors selling local handmade items.

