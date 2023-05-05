Gurikk Chhabra, 3, flies high in the sky at the Family Fest with Shooting Star Amusements at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Gurikk Chhabra, 3, flies high in the sky at the Family Fest with Shooting Star Amusements at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

VIDEO: Ridge Meadows Home Show kicks off in Maple Ridge

Open until 9 p.m. Friday, May 5 and all weekend long

The Ridge Meadows Home Show got underway Friday afternoon with fast rides, Scottish dancing, and a foam pit in full-swing.

Smells from the food truck festival wafted over the Albion Fairgrounds as fair-goers took in entertainment on the main stage at the Family Fest and putters tried their hand at Bells and Whistles Mini Golf.

The home show runs Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday, May 6 from 10-8 p.m., and Sunday May 7 from 10-4 p.m. at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23588 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge. Family Fest is free for all ages.

maple ridge

