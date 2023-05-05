VIDEO: Ridge Meadows Home Show kicks off in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Home Show got underway Friday afternoon with fast rides, Scottish dancing, and a foam pit in full-swing.
Smells from the food truck festival wafted over the Albion Fairgrounds as fair-goers took in entertainment on the main stage at the Family Fest and putters tried their hand at Bells and Whistles Mini Golf.
The home show runs Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday, May 6 from 10-8 p.m., and Sunday May 7 from 10-4 p.m. at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23588 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge. Family Fest is free for all ages.
Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.