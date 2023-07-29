VIDEO: Seniors converge on fairgrounds in Maple Ridge for Country Fest sneak peek

Phil Vanloo was hosting an Old Time Country Music concert. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Local seniors enjoyed the sounds of Phil Vanloo who was hosting an Old Time Country Music concert for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest Sneak Peek. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Eileen Dwillies hands out lemonade and watermelon slices. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Phil Vanloo was hosting an Old Time Country Music concert. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Seniors were able to tour the barns during a Country Fest sneak peek. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Local seniors enjoyed the sounds of Phil Vanloo who was hosting an Old Time Country Music concert for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest Sneak Peek. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Seniors in the community were tapping their toes and singing along to the sounds of Phil Vanloo Friday afternoon at the Albion Fairgrounds.

More than 150 from the community turned out to enjoy some free treats and tours of the barns where the animals are being housed for the annual Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Festival.

“Double the amount we had last year,” said Heather Treleaven with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network, who was handing out bottles of water and making sure all of the guests were kept cool.

Vanloo was hosting an Old Time Country Music concert on the fairgrounds where guests were able to sit under the shade of tents and enjoy popcorn, lemonade, slices of watermelon, and the odd blow up beach ball.

Golf carts were at the ready to take the seniors through the barns, while other got to wander the fairgrounds and see the various 4-H clubs finish setting up.

Typically the fair sees about 20,000 people during the two-day weekend.

This year the free fair runs from 10-10 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and from 10-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at 23448 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

For more information go to mrpmcountryfest.com.