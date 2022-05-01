VIDEO: Thousands converge in Maple Ridge for Ridge Meadows Home Show

Shooting Star Amusements have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Shooting Star Amusements have a carnival and midway set up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Face painting at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Face painting at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
A market was set up as part of the Family Fest at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)A market was set up as part of the Family Fest at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Food trucks had everything from poutine to tornado potatoes to mini doughnuts at the Family Fest at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Food trucks had everything from poutine to tornado potatoes to mini doughnuts at the Family Fest at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Norden the Magician and his partner Gordon were a hit with children and adults alike at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Festival. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Norden the Magician and his partner Gordon were a hit with children and adults alike at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Festival. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
A family public skate was part of the Ridge Meadows Home Show this year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)A family public skate was part of the Ridge Meadows Home Show this year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Performers with Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics take to the stage at the Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Performers with Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics take to the stage at the Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Performers with Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics take to the stage at the Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Performers with Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics take to the stage at the Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Bonnie Kilroe performs as musical artist Cher a the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Bonnie Kilroe performs as musical artist Cher a the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Thousands of visitors converged on the Albion Fairgrounds this weekend for the Ridge Meadows Home Show.

Executive director Graham Vanstone was pleased with the crowds who came out to enjoy the Family Fest, Food Truck Fest, the carnival and midway, live shows, and the home show itself.

He estimated between 5,000 and 8,000 people came through gates Saturday morning, April 30, and about the same amount attended the evening before.

In addition, he said, there was about a half hour lineup to get into the show.

“It was a great start,” he said.

“The exhibitors are happy, everyone’s smiling, so, it’s a success and we’re thrilled,” he added.

On stage Saturday were magicians The Great Gordini and Norden the Magician, Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics, celebrity impersonator Bonnie Kilroe who performed as Dolly Parton and Cher, and Pamela Dominelli and Caden Knudson for Ridge Meadows Got Talent.

The show continues Sunday, May 1, from 10-4 p.m., with performances by Norden the Magician, Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics, and Dunvegan Dance Academy.

The Psychic Fair will have guest appearances by: Richard Hanson with a talk on Into the Runes; Sheila Raaschelders who will be talking about why vibrational tools are helpful; and Tina Clelland on what is Chakra.

