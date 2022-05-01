VIDEO: Thousands converge in Maple Ridge for Ridge Meadows Home Show

Thousands of visitors converged on the Albion Fairgrounds this weekend for the Ridge Meadows Home Show.
Executive director Graham Vanstone was pleased with the crowds who came out to enjoy the Family Fest, Food Truck Fest, the carnival and midway, live shows, and the home show itself.
He estimated between 5,000 and 8,000 people came through gates Saturday morning, April 30, and about the same amount attended the evening before.
In addition, he said, there was about a half hour lineup to get into the show.
“It was a great start,” he said.
“The exhibitors are happy, everyone’s smiling, so, it’s a success and we’re thrilled,” he added.
On stage Saturday were magicians The Great Gordini and Norden the Magician, Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics, celebrity impersonator Bonnie Kilroe who performed as Dolly Parton and Cher, and Pamela Dominelli and Caden Knudson for Ridge Meadows Got Talent.
The show continues Sunday, May 1, from 10-4 p.m., with performances by Norden the Magician, Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics, and Dunvegan Dance Academy.
The Psychic Fair will have guest appearances by: Richard Hanson with a talk on Into the Runes; Sheila Raaschelders who will be talking about why vibrational tools are helpful; and Tina Clelland on what is Chakra.
