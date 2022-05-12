VIDEO: Walk, run, or roll to find a cure for ALS

Former head coach of the BC Lions is presented in a video in support of the ALS Society of British Columbia. (Screen Grab)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents are being invited to walk, run, or roll, in the annual Move to Cure ALS event.

The signature fundraising event for the ALS Society of British Columbia will be raising money to go towards a world-class ALS Centre at the University of British Columbia. The society also funds support patient services programs, and research through Project Hope – the establishment of the ALS Society of BC Research Professorship at UBC that strives to create an optimal environment integrating research and clinical care

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a disease that affects the motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles of the body, gradually paralyzing those living with it. Over time people living with ALS will no longer be able to walk, talk, eat, swallow, or eventually breathe.

The disease is not related to age, gender, or ethnic origin. It does not affect the senses, and only rarely does it affect the mind.

About 3,000 Canadian currently live with the disease, according to the ALS Society of BC, about 400 reside in the province.

Each year, the society says, about 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease, and each year a similar number die from the disease as well.

The ALS Society of BC is dedicated to providing direct support to ALS patients, along with their families and caregivers, to ensure the best quality of life possible while living with ALS. This support includes an extensive equipment loan program, support groups, psychological support.

The goal of the society is to find a cure.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge family needs help after ALS diagnosis

ALSO: GoFundMe campaign raises close to $8,500 in two days for Pitt Meadows firefighter battling ALS

And, 100 per cent of the net proceeds to the B.C. society will remain in the province.

ALS Society of BC is trying to raise $1 million and has so far raised $103,705.11 – or 10 per cent of their goal.

Former BC Lions head coach, Wally Buono, an official spokesperson for the Move to Cure ALS, said he was moved to put his support behind the event after having lost teammates and friends to the disease.

“Move to Cure ALS, we all work together to find a cure. Thank you for doing your part,” he said.

Pitt Meadows is one of 13 locations across the province where the walk is taking place.

Move to Cure ALS walk, run, or roll takes place at Waterfront Commons Park in Pitt Meadows on Sunday, June 12.

Registration takes place at 10 a.m., with an 11 a.m. walk start time.

To register for the walk or donate to the cause go to movetocureals.ca.

maple ridgePitt Meadows