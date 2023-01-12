VIDEO: Winners of Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish draw anounced

Jessika Magalhaes, representative for Ryan Jewellers, reads the name of a winner from the back of a receipt. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the local BIA, mixes the entries for one of the prize packages. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Entries are put into the Second Chance Draw. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Receipts are verified by Rayanne Grant with the BIA. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) An entry sits on top of the pile. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shelli Kiselycia, owner of Maple Ridge Florist draws a winning receipt for one of the packages. Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Winners of the 10th annual Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish contest were drawn at ValleyFair Mall.

There were nine lucky prize package winners were drawn on Monday, Jan. 9, in addition to 10 others whose receipts were plucked in the second chance contest.

Rpresentatives from the prize sponsors were on hand to draw the winning entries.

Lisa Parslow enters the contest every year and won the Expedia Cruises travel package worth $2,000.

This is the second time Parslow has won the Win Your Wish contest, winning the Haney Appliance and Sound package about six years ago.

Parslow entered about 25 receipts this year, spreading them out for the different packages.

She is hoping to use her winnings for a sunny, hot getaway to either Cuba or Mexico.

Elinor Etmanskie, who only moved to Maple Ridge from New Westminster in June of last year, took home the Ryan Jewellers package also worth $2,000.

“I was surprised and excited and happy,”described Etmanskie about the moment when she learned she won the prize.

“I was putting receipts in there like crazy,” she laughed, entering to win five of the nine available packages.

Since the win Etmanskie has already paid a visit to Ryan Jewellers to have look. But, she said, there were so many items she wants that she will have to go back again.

The Win Your Wish contest ran from November 25 to the end of December. There were $19,000 in prizes to be won. Receipts of any value were accepted from stores in the downtown core of Maple Ridge – not including receipts for liquor purchases or lottery.

Almost 4,500 receipts were entered into the contest this year.

READ ALSO: Winners of Maple Ridge BIA Christmas window decorating contest announced

RELATED: Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish kicks off

Win Your Wish winners are:

• Lacey Smith won the Haney Appliance and Sound package worth $1500 towards a purchase at the store and a tablet

• Lisa Parslow won an Expedia Cruises travel credit worth $2,000

• Elinor Etmanskie won the Ryan Jewellers store credit worth $2,000

• Luis Vargas won the Fuller Watson BrandSource Home Furnishings package worth $1,500 towards a store purchase and a tablet

• Donna Mawhinny won the Haney Place Mall package worth $1,500 to spend in select stores in Haney Place Mall and a tablet

• Deliah Catt won the Start Automotive package worth $1,500 towards any automotive product or service and a tablet

• Katie Threlfall won the ValleyFair Mall package worth $1,500 to spend at select stores at ValleyFair Mall and a tablet

• A winner has yet to be confirmed for the Blue Mountain Kitchens and Interiors package worth $1,500 UGO cabinet package for the kitchen and/or bathroom and a tablet.

Winner of the Second Chance Draw worth four $25 BIA gift certificates were: Linda Morgan; Sierra; Jamie; Michiel Albertson; Klaudia Zalewska; Richard Fowler; Donna Kukka; Jane Levesque; Mary Fulton; and Aisha Douglas.