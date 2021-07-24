VIDEO: Yoga in the park fundraiser in Maple Ridge raises over $2,000 for Lytton

Two Maple Ridge women organized a “Yoga in the Park” fundraiser for Lytton, and managed to raise over $2,000.

When Cheryl Zandbergen of Moms Gone Wild, and yoga instructor Cheslea Keenan decided to host a fundraiser to raise money for those affected due to the Lytton wildfires, little did they imagine the overwhelming community response they received.

The event, which was held on July 22, from 7 to 8 p.m., drew roughly 80 community members to donate towards the cause, and do some guided yoga in the process.

“It was so amazing and really inspiring to see the whole community come together,” said Keenan, for whom this was a first in-person instruction in 16 months due to the pandemic. Even during the hour-long session, Keenan expressed several times how great it was to be able come together as a community after the past several months.

According to Zandbergen, she received over 100 donations, both, in person at the event and online. Several people who were unable to come for the event chose to make online donations directly to her and the response according to her, was both unexpected and overwhelming.

The fundraiser raised $2,034 which will be given to the Red Cross, who will match the dollars. The donation will also be matched by the provincial and federal government. This triple matching is available for anyone who donates to the British Columbia Fires appeal through Red Cross, which will then be matched by the federal government until Aug. 10 and by the provincial government until Dec. 31.

“It’s really great. Encourages people to give to a desperate cause!” said Zandbergen.

