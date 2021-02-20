Yvonne Desabrais, organizer of the Memorial March for Missing and Murdered Women in Maple Ridge, honoured the day virtually this year. (Yvonne Desabrais/Special to The News)

Yvonne Desabrais, organizer of the Memorial March for Missing and Murdered Women in Maple Ridge, honoured the day virtually this year. (Yvonne Desabrais/Special to The News)

Virtual ceremony for missing and murdered women in Maple Ridge

March put off this year because of COVID-19 pandemic

A virtual tribute in honour of murdered and missing women took place in Maple Ridge on Sunday.

Before the pandemic, Yvonne Desabrais organized marches through the downtown core to bring attention to the plight of Indigenous women and girls.

This was the seventh year for the event and Desabrais was determined to honour the day in any way she could.

“It’s just very spiritually symbolic,” said Desabrais of the seventh annual event and the Seven Teachings of First Nations: love, respect, courage, honesty, wisdom, humility and truth.

However, mindful of the Provincial Health Officer’s directions, instead of holding a march this year, she videotaped a performance by her niece’s family a week prior who came to Maple Ridge from Burnaby in support.

Then Desabrais posted the videos to the Memorial March of Maple Ridge Facebook page on Sunday, the official day of the march.

At the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park, Desabrais set up a table that held a ribbon skirt, a sage stick and smudge bowl and a symbolic mug for tea to have with her ancestors.

She encouraged online participants to have a cup of tea with her and post their own videos to the page on how they marked the event.

Her niece performed two songs with her husband and daughter: The Grandmother Song and The Warrior Song.

The Grandmother Song in honour of young sisters, said Desabrais, and The Warrior Song for the battle that Indigenous women and girls face every day to try and stay safe.

“Never mind stay alive,” said Desabrais.

“The awareness needs to be out there,” added Desabrais through tears.

“We deserve to be safe as women and Indigenous women. My daughter deserves to be safe and my great-niece.

“But, the chances of them having some sort of violent act done to them is really high, and that infuriates me.”

Desabrais doesn’t want to leave out Indigenous men, who are disappearing and being murdered too, she said.

On Sunday hundreds of people gathered in East Vancouver where the Women’s Memorial March has been taking place for 30 years.

Supporters gathered at Hastings and Main where family members of missing and murdered women addressed the crowd before marching through the streets.

“We deserve to be safe. Everybody deserves to be safe. This needs to change,” said Desabrais.

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Taking a horseback ride along the Alouette River
Next story
Fraser Valley librarians share storytime video about kindness for Anti-Bullying Day

Just Posted

(Trailforks.com/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge city hall looks at Thornhill trails for improvements

Creation of a new Thornhill Grind pitched by staff

Julie Penner (left) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, have filmed a video storytime for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24) where they read ‘When We Are Kind.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley librarians share storytime video about kindness for Anti-Bullying Day

Two Chilliwack librarians will talk about being kind to people of all ages and abilities

Yvonne Desabrais, organizer of the Memorial March for Missing and Murdered Women in Maple Ridge, honoured the day virtually this year. (Yvonne Desabrais/Special to The News)
Virtual ceremony for missing and murdered women in Maple Ridge

March put off this year because of COVID-19 pandemic

.
SHARE: Pitt Lake area reflects a quiet beauty

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Red Fox Healthy Living Society has received a $15,000 Ted Rogers Community Grant. (Red Fox Healthy Living Society/Facebook)
Non-profit with services in Maple Ridge receives Ted Rogers Community Grant

Red Fox Healthy Living Society delivers 30 programs to seven communities in the Greater Vancouver Area

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New South Surrey-developed app makes connecting to entertainment and service providers much easier for seniors. (file photo)
South Surrey residents’ user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Stayhome–Living simplifies accessing a wide range of entertainment and services

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)
Chilliwack man files lawsuit asking judge to remove Barry Neufeld as school trustee

Peter Lang points to Neufeld’s violation of the School Act for disclosing in camera meeting info

Most Read