Volunteer drivers needed at Maple Ridge Sally Ann

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is in need of volunteers.

Volunteer coordinator Sharon Scramstad is looking for volunteer drivers to take food to a local seniors home, as well as people to help out in the kitchen.

The meal delivery program has been in operation for two years now and supplies hot lunches and dinners to around 20 residents at Legion House on Burnett Street in Maple Ridge.

“I just need people who are will to pick up a spot here and there and help us to fill that so our chefs don’t have to leave and go drive and deliver those meals,” said Scramstad.

Meals are delivered twice a day, seven days a week.

“It’s a half hour commitment,” she noted.

Scramstad would like to have volunteers commit to a regular shift, but, she said, volunteers can simply go onto the website and sign up for a shift when they have spare time as well.

Those interested must be a registered volunteer with Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries and have a valid driver’s license.

Volunteers are also needed for afternoon shifts in the kitchen helping with meal preparation and serving.

Anyone interested can contact Sharon Scramstad at 604-463-8296, extension 108.

