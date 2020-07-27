The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries needs volunteers. (THE NEWS files)

Volunteer drivers needed at Maple Ridge Sally Ann

Food delivery to local seniors home

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is in need of volunteers.

Volunteer coordinator Sharon Scramstad is looking for volunteer drivers to take food to a local seniors home, as well as people to help out in the kitchen.

The meal delivery program has been in operation for two years now and supplies hot lunches and dinners to around 20 residents at Legion House on Burnett Street in Maple Ridge.

RELATED: Stop dropping off donations outside closed stores and bins, Salvation Army says

“I just need people who are will to pick up a spot here and there and help us to fill that so our chefs don’t have to leave and go drive and deliver those meals,” said Scramstad.

Meals are delivered twice a day, seven days a week.

“It’s a half hour commitment,” she noted.

RELATED: New Salvation Army boss knows about homelessness

Scramstad would like to have volunteers commit to a regular shift, but, she said, volunteers can simply go onto the website and sign up for a shift when they have spare time as well.

Those interested must be a registered volunteer with Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries and have a valid driver’s license.

Volunteers are also needed for afternoon shifts in the kitchen helping with meal preparation and serving.

Anyone interested can contact Sharon Scramstad at 604-463-8296, extension 108.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeSalvation Army

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Stargazing given some extra pizzazz this month

Just Posted

Volunteer drivers needed at Maple Ridge Sally Ann

Food delivery to local seniors home

Coyotes preying on Maple Ridge pets

Dog attacked, cat snatched and conservation officer issues warning

Alouette Lake levels not being lowered next month

BC Hydro has postponed work on dam infrastructure at popular Maple Ridge lake

Fifty-nine new child care spaces to open up in Pitt Meadows

Childcare BC’s New Spaces Fund will support SD42 in making slots available by March 2022

Heat warning remains for Ridge Meadows

Monday will see sunny weather

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

Husband of Abbotsford Coun. Falk upset ‘All Lives Matter’ comment was deleted

Arnold Falk shared his ‘All Lives Matter’ opinion on a Downtown Abbotsford post

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Most Read