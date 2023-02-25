Volunteers are needed for Earth Day in Maple Ridge. Seen here, Sage Village (right) looks for worms with Anne Kent at the Intergenerational Garden Display at Earth Day 2022. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Volunteers needed for Earth Day activities in Maple Ridge

A variety of jobs for people willing to donate their time

Volunteers are needed for Earth Day 2023 in Maple Ridge.

The event is coming up on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Peace Park on 224th Street.

Volunteers are needed to work traffic, man barricades, work as festival site crews, run festival activities, in the food court, in the administration office, and for community lead-up events.

For more information contact leannne@rmrecyclng.org or sing up online at www.mrearthday.ca

The theme this year is Flow, which looks at the way life moves and swirls around us, and is a theme that encourages people to become more conscious of how they interact and react to changes.

READ ALSO: Photo and poetry contests open for Maple Ridge Earth Day festivities

“Whether we admit it or not, embrace it or not, change is the only constant in life,” said event coordinator Leanne Koehn of the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society.

“There are so many different flows all around us. Throughout our lives, we are constantly navigating these flows, moving from one place to another, needing different things at different times.”

The event this year will include a family freecycle, where books, toys and clothing will be given away. There will be collections for two weeks ahead of the event, including at a drop-off event the night before Earth Day, from 5-7 p.m., in front of the ACT Arts Centre.

The Haney Farmers Market will be part of Earth Day, as well as the food truck festival, performers, electric vehicle displays, a kids play zone, a repair cafe and more.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows residents can have a say about post secondary

