Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving food drive

16th annual fundraising effort takes place Sept. 16 to 23 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Volunteers are needed for the 16th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Jason Nagy Facebook/Special to The News)

The Friends In Need Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with this years Thanksgiving food drive.

Coordinator Jason Nagy put out a call for people after opening registration for the event.

There are 126 routes available. In previous years, he said, he has only been able to fill about 40 of them.

And, he said, each route consists of about 100 to 250 houses.

Paper bags need to be dropped off a week prior to collection. Then residents will fill the paper bags with non-perishable food items to be collected a week later.

Last year 14,321 lbs of food was collected, including 450 lbs from Save On Foods.

That amount was down from the total amount collected in 2021 when 16,975 lbs was collected, and in 2020 when donations totalled 15,680 lbs.

This year Nagy is looking for volunteers to drop off the canvas bags, collect the canvas bags, and to receive and sort donations.

“I wish to cover most if not all of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this year as I am sure many aren’t even aware of this event. Promotion and awareness is key to this events success,” he said online.

Anyone interested in helping out at this years drive is asked to message Nagy on Facebook to sign up.

Any further questions can be answered on the food bank web site at friendsneedfood.com.