Volunteers needed for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest

Brooke Olson-Fougerd, 17, of the Pitt River 4H Swine Club, competes with her pig named Bean, in the market class at a previous Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest. (The News/files)

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest is in need of volunteers.

Lorraine Bates, executive director of the fair, says they will take as many people as they can get.

“If they’ve only got two hours on a Saturday or three hours on a Sunday, we’ll put them to work,” said Bates.

Volunteers are primarily needed for the fair set up and tear down, a role that was filled in the past by inmates at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre.

However, this year they are unable to help out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre (FRCC) Community Work Crew has a partnership with the City of Maple Ridge to conduct parks maintenance, clear trails and help out with other community projects, said Travis Paterson, media relations with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, speaking on behalf of BC Corrections.

The work crew has also spent many hours at Maple Ridge Fairgrounds doing building and grounds maintenance, and preparing for and assisting with Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest, and other events on the fairgrounds.

“Unfortunately as a result of the pandemic, and COVID-19 safety protocols, we will not be able to assist with the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds this year,” he said, adding that if provincial health guidelines continue to change, they be evaluating how they can update their plans to safely re-establish programs and partnerships in the community.

“They feel terrible,” said Bates.

“If there was a way around it they would do it because they’ve always been there for us without exception. There not a thing that I haven’t asked them for that they haven’t delivered,” she said.

This year Bates is expecting more than 30 clubs and 400 animals at this year’s two week long event. However although extended family of 4H members will be allowed on fair grounds, there will be no attendance by the general public.

Bates and her team are still considering the possibility of opening up the concert portion, July 24 and 25, open to the public, along with the traditional church service.

Basically Bates needs people to help move things around seeing as they are not setting up tents.

During the two-week fair Bates added the 4H clubs will be pitching in.

Bates is hoping volunteers can give them a hand from July 12 to 14.

The fair has to be ready to go by July 16, said Bates, that’s when the 4H clubs arrive.

To volunteer email lorraine@mrpmcountryfest.com.