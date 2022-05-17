Volunteers needed to remove invasive plants from Pitt Meadows park

No experience is needed and people of all ages and abilities can sign up

MacLean Park in Pitt Meadows is in need of some tender loving care, and the Lower Mainland Green Team is looking for volunteers to pitch in.

The Green Team has partnered up with the City of Pitt Meadows to remove invasive plant species from the park on Saturday May 28.

Species include Himalayan blackberry, common periwinkle and English ivy.

“We currently have 26 people signed up to join us and we have space for many more,” said Ashton Kerr, program manager with the Lower Mainland Green Team, a program of the award-winning charity Green Teams of Canada.

No experience is needed and people of all ages and abilities can sign up.

Instruction, gloves, tools, and even refreshments will be provided.

What volunteers will need to bring is a refillable water bottle and a rain jacket just in case.

Recommended clothing are long sleeves and long pants that can get dirty and protect from thorny plants and ticks, and sturdy, closed toe shoes, boots or rain boots.

Masks are being encouraged.

“This activity is a wonderful opportunity to meet new people, get exercise outdoors, feel more connected to nature and the community, and make a tangible environmental impact,” added Kerr, adding there are are many mental and physical health benefits to spending time in nature.

Including, noted Kerr, reduced stress and anxiety, improved mood and memory, and fresh air.

“Not to mention the empowering feeling of making a difference in the community.”

The event will run rain or shine from 9:45-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at MacLean Park in Pitt Meadows.

Participants are being asked to meet at the south entrance to the park, off McMyn Road. For the exact location go to bit.ly/3k9sNSf.

For more information and to sign up go to meetup.com/The-Lower-Mainland-Green-Team/events/285513132.

