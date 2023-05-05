Volunteers the glue that hold the Maple Ridge home show together

Game operator Will Stangeland with Shooting Star Amusements, hangs prizes for the water race game as preparations get underway at the Albion Fairgrounds for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Exhibitors setting up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Andrea Blusco, 17, is a volunteer with the Ridge Meadows Home Show for the first year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Volunteers are the foundation of the Ridge Meadows Home Show.

This year there are 52 volunteers putting in the time, sweat and talents to get the show up and running by Friday – then ensuring everything runs smoothly until they tear everything down Sunday night.

When assistant event coordinator Jhammi Gunnarsen started with the show 11 years ago, she was one of approximately 200 volunteers.

However, in 2016, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District did away with mandatory volunteer hours needed for high school graduation.

Gunnarsen noted that since then, numbers of the show volunteers have dwindled.

Volunteers can work in one of five departments at the show including the staging department, run by Gunnarsen, that is in charge of making sure the grounds are clean.

Parking volunteers make sure guests are safe by directing traffic into the lots and the hosting department are the meeters and

greeters at the show.

“They oversee everything of our exhibitors and our guests on the inside,” explained Gunnarsen.

A small group of internal team members start building the show on the Monday before the weekend’s

event.

The volunteer base starts their work on the Wednesday.

They help set up the Family Fest outside on the fairgrounds and also the three rinks for the exhibitors.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, after the last of the thousands of guests leave the site, volunteers start tearing down the show – which, with all hands on deck, is done in a matter of hours.

Everything is broken down and is off the grounds ready to go by about 9 p.m.

“So that this whole place is cleared out besides some tents, and we don’t look like we’ve been here,” said Gunnarsen.

Last year, she said, they were able to tear everything down by 8:46 p.m. and then the team met for dinner and celebratory hugs.

Gunnarsen noted that often volunteers find themselves part of a family when they join the team at the home show.

“We found a sense of home, community, and also giving back to the community – it makes us feel so good,” she explained of the “lifers” who – like her – have been with the show for more than a decade.

The Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place 4 to 9 p.m. tonight (Friday, May 5); 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family.

The Family Fest is free.

Volunteers are still welcome for the weekend.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com/volunteer.

