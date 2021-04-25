Voters needed for Maple Ridge Earth Day photo contest

Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News) Entries in the Earth Day Maple Ridge photo contest. (Special to The News)

Images of waterfalls, flowers, farm animals, and beaches are waiting to be judged for the annual Earth Day photo contest.

There are 13 images entered this year.

The number of entries is about on par as last year, said Ross Davies, with Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, and organizer of the photo competition.

But, he noted, both years the number of entries has been down because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

First prize is a $100 gift certificate for WildPlay in Maple Ridge. Second and third prize winners will receive an enlarged, framed print of their photo.

Davies is impressed with the quality of photos entered this year.

“I’m trying not to look at them too much because I end up gawking at them,” he said.

“They are all good photos. Any one of them could win,” added Davies.

Anyone can vote for their favourite photos until midnight, Friday, April 30, on the Celebrate Earth Day in Maple Ridge Facebook page.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 1.

“There are one or two images that are up in the mid-teens for votes already and we’re just one week in to the voting,” said Davies, who wants to encourage people to get out and enjoy their local parks – at a safe distance from one another.

“The one thing that was there before this whole madness started is still there and that’s Mother Nature and it will be there tomorrow too,” noted Davies.