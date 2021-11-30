Voting for Pitt Meadows’ Holiday Lights begins

Winner will be announced on Jan. 4

A house on Bonson Rd. displaying holiday lights. (Special to The News)

Voting for the city of Pitt Meadows’ Holiday Lights tour has begun and will continue until January.

The city had put a call out to submit names for the Holiday Lights Tour on Nov. 12. A total of 20 participants will be taking part in this year’s contest for the best decoration and lights.

The voting began on Nov. 30 and will continue until Jan. 2. The winner for the contest will be announced on Jan. 4.

the city has put together a map for the lights tour.

To vote, people can visit: https://www.haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca/holidaylights.

