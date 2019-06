The annual release has been taking place for about 20 years

Around 5,000 Chinook fry were released into the Alouette River. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Alouette River Management Society invited the community out on Sunday for the annual Father’s Day Fish Release.

The event is in partnership with B.C. Corrections and has been taking place for around 20 years.

About 5,000 Chinook fry were released into the Alouette River in Maple Ridge Park.

