Watch for the Snowbirds jets over Maple Ridge this afternoon

Between 3 and 4 p.m. the formation team will do a flyover

The Snowbirds will be flying over Maple Ridge this afternoon. (Special to The News)

Look to the skies over Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this afternoon, when you hear the rumble of jets, and you could catch flight of the Snowbirds.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are planning to buzz past Lower Mainland communities today between 3 and 4 p.m. The precision formation team in their CT-114 Tutor jets will be charting a course that takes them over the Ridge Meadows Hospital.

READ ALSO: Homecoming for B.C.-raised Snowbirds pilot training in the province

READ ALSO: Snowbirds to dip wings over White Rock in upcoming fly-by visit

The visit was announced by the Snowbirds in a December tweet of their 2021 schedule, which is continuing to honour the legacy of Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Royal Canadian Air Force public affairs officer who died in May 2020 when the jet she was a passenger in crashed shortly after takeoff. The tragedy also injured pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall.

The Snowbirds will be flying at 1,000 feet, taking off from the Vancouver Airport at 2:45 p.m.