WATCH: Pitt Meadows class unites to send messages of appreciation and encouragement

Social distancing might keep Pitt Meadows Elementary students apart, but those in Lyanna Sweetnam’s class have come together with a special message.
The Grade 6-7 class have put together a video from their class to the world.
“My class made a video of encouragement and gratitude with the intention of sharing it with our community and others,” Sweetnam shared.
“Hope you are well. Take care,” she said, hoping folks will enjoy the video.
