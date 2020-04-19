WATCH: Pitt Meadows class unites to send messages of appreciation and encouragement

Class of elementary students and their teacher pulled together a special COVID video

Social distancing might keep Pitt Meadows Elementary students apart, but those in Lyanna Sweetnam’s class have come together with a special message.

The Grade 6-7 class have put together a video from their class to the world.

“My class made a video of encouragement and gratitude with the intention of sharing it with our community and others,” Sweetnam shared.

RELATED: Maple Ridge teacher mails letters to each of her students

“Hope you are well. Take care,” she said, hoping folks will enjoy the video.

CoronavirusEducation

