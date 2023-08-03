Wedding bells are in the air – to help women and children in need in Maple Ridge

Tickets are now on sale for Wedding Dress Your Best in support of Cythera Transition House Society

Wedding Dress Your Best takes place Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are on sale now. (Special to The News)

Dust off your wedding dress and get ready for a community fundraiser to help women and children in need.

Tickets are on sale for the second annual Wedding Dress Your Best, an event to raise money for Cythera Transition House Society – an agency that provides a variety of programs, housing, counselling, and support services for women and children impacted by domestic violence or abuse.

Guests are asked to wear their wedding dress, even if it doesn’t fit perfectly, or bridesmaid dress from the past.

“What better way to feel beautiful, than to relive one of the most beautiful days at an event that truly illuminates you,” read the website.

“It doesn’t fit? Don’t worry, ours don’t either! Perfection isn’t the goal, having fun and giving back is what this event is all about.”

Hosted by Heather Dodd and Maria Moudatsos, the goal, they said, is not only to raise $50,000 for the cause, but also awareness.

Dodd is an entrepreneur and works with other business women to help empower and mentor them and Moudatsos, who was born and raised in Maple Ridge, is a local Realtor and property manager.

Both women believe that being seen and feeling beautiful is something every woman should get to experience and they are hoping through this event they will raise awareness about the impacts of domestic and family-related abuse, women’s empowerment, and creating a safe community.

They are also hoping to build a community of donors and encourage solidarity and humanity, in addition to generating business for the local community.

READ ALSO: Get wedding dress out of the closet for Maple Ridge transition house fundraiser

Local businesses in Maple Ridge have donated silent auction items including: products, gift cards, vacation stays and services. In addition each attendee will receive a gift bag as part of their ticket entry.

There are 200 tickets being sold for the event which is going to be held at the Sky Hangar in Pitt Meadows – but only 100 are left.

To become a sponsor, email Weddingdressyourbest@gmail.com or call 778-806-4758.

ALSO: Maple Ridge event helps students-in-need dress to impress for grad

Wedding Dress Your Best is set to take place from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Sky Hangar, 18799 Airport Way #170, Pitt Meadows.

Tickets are $200. To purchase go to: weddingdressyourbest.com.

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship Cythera Transition House Society can be contacted on their 24/hr support line at 604-467-9966 or the counselling centre at 604-467-9939. Or go to cythera.ca to learn about their programs.