Welcoming the New Year at Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge

Rachel and Ryan Neufeld plunged into Alouette Lake for the New Year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Rachel and Ryan Neufeld plunged into Alouette Lake for the New Year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Polar Plunge at Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Polar Plunge at Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
A group runs into Alouette Lake for the New Year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)A group runs into Alouette Lake for the New Year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
A group runs into Alouette Lake for the New Year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)A group runs into Alouette Lake for the New Year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
(Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Rachel Neufeld in Alouette Lake on New Years Day. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
The Neufeld family runs into Alouette Lake on New Years Day. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Michael Bezan proposes to Samantha Lee after the New Years Day plunge at Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)Michael Bezan proposes to Samantha Lee after the New Years Day plunge at Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Michael Bezan puts a ring on Samantha Lee's finger after proposing to her on the shore of Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Michael Bezan kisses Samantha Lee after proposing to her on the shore of Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Samantha Lee heads out of Alouette Lake after doing the New Years Day plunge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
(Colleen Flanagan/The News)(Colleen Flanagan/The News)
(Colleen Flanagan/The News)(Colleen Flanagan/The News)
The Neufeld family at Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)The Neufeld family at Alouette Lake. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
(Colleen Flanagan/The News)(Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A slow and steady stream of small groups of people made the trip to Alouette Lake Friday afternoon to take the New Year’s Day plunge.

For around 45 minutes, around the noon hour on Friday, about 10 small groups of people walked down to the lake from the beach parking lot in Golden Ears Provincial Park, carrying towels and warm clothing as they prepared themselves to brave the cold water.

The average temperature of the Alouette Lake reservoir during the winter months, according to B.C. Hydro, is 5 degrees Celsius.

“It’s cold,” screamed Lylah Nicholson, 8, of Pitt Meadows after running in up to her knees with her mother Brenda.

Matt Adams of Maple Ridge described the water as “chilly” after taking the plunge for the very first time.

Kelsey Lucente, who took the plunge with Adams, said the water wasn’t bad, although she wasn’t able to feel her toes, as she dried herself off with a towel.

This was the third year of what is now a tradition for a group of friends from New Westminster and Coquitlam.

And, after running into the lake, Michael Bezan proposed to his girlfriend Samantha Lee.

READ MORE: No group polar dip to start 2021

This was also the first ever plunge for Harlow Neufeld, 8, of Maple Ridge, whose New Year’s resolution is to keep her room clean.

Instead of resolutions, though, her family prefers to find things that they are grateful for.

“It’s a way to look back and say I’m really grateful I have a job, I got to work through the pandemic. I have a house with people that I love and I have a yard and I can be outside. So despite the year that was 2020, there’s still lots to be grateful for,” said Rachel Neufeld.

Including spending time with family, continued Harlow.

“That’s the best part of 2020, was extra time with family,” her father Ryan Neufeld added.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ON THE PAGE: Libraries have ‘ya covered’ with those new year’s resolutions

Just Posted

A crane was required to move the new MRI machine into place at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Fraser Health/Special to The News)
Health care in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows gets a boost

2020 saw arrival of MRI machine, The Foundry, and new Urgent and Primary Care Centre

Sean Blackman came all the way from Vancouver to see the new Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge’s new pool reopened after two years in 2020

An aquatic centre and other facilities will be back on council’s agenda in 2021

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. It was one of the images used in a movie and panel discussion in Maple Ridge in February by the group Moms Stop The Harm – a network of mothers and families whose loved ones have died from substance use. (THE NEWS – files)
Drug overdose epidemic made worse by pandemic

Ridge Meadows RCMP, Alouette addictions issued warnings about toxic drug supply

Quinn Callander shows off the earguards he has been creating for health services professionals across North America. (Submitted photo)
COVID-19 brings stories of tragedy and triumph

Global pandemic is the news story of 2020

Rachel and Ryan Neufeld plunged into Alouette Lake for the New Year. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Welcoming the New Year at Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge

Handfuls of people plunged into the water on New Year’s Day in Golden Ears Provincial Park

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Most Read