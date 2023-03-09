Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will be performing Celtic-themed program at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir/Special to The News)

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will be performing Celtic-themed program at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir/Special to The News)

Welsh choir to kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Maple Ridge

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir coming Sunday, March 12, to the ACT

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will be launching a week of Celtic music and activities in Maple Ridge in the lead up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Our Hearts In The Highland will be directed by Jonathan Quick will feature both new and familiar songs – including some pub songs sung with “gusto”.

Pianist Karen Lee-Morlang will be joined by guest soloist alto Ren Zhang – the choir’s 2023 student bursary recipient – and Krystal Morrison on the clarinet, accompanied by the tenor, baritone, and bass voices of the choir.

The choir prides itself on their Welsh heritage and honours it by performing some songs like Cymru Fach in Welsh.

However, most of the program will be performed in English including audience favourites like Loch Lomond, Skye Boat Song, and Londonderry Air popularly known as Danny Boy, two songs from the Canadian Maritimes, and others.

The choir is in its 43rd year and performs a wide repertoire of both traditional and contemporary choral music, sung in four-part harmony – as traditional with a Welsh choir.

TRY QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

ALSO: 4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

“Its performances reflect a Celtic musical heritage, evoking images of other places and other times from the solemnity of cathedrals to the camaraderie of the local pub,” read a description online. “Yet, the choir is always ready to stretch the boundaries of tradition to include new music that reflects the broad range of ethnicities that comprise the choir and its communities, passing along a love of song to the young performers that it supports.”

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to theactmapleridge.org/our-hearts-in-the-highlands or at vancouverchoir.ca or by calling 604-476-2787.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainmentmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I fell in love with it’: Salmon Arm woman always wanted to be a firefighter

Just Posted

Screenshot of released Meadow Valley Meats video (Animal Justice Canada/Screenshot of video)
BC SPCA reiterates calls for provincial action on slaughterhouses amid Pitt Meadows probe

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will be performing Celtic-themed program at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir/Special to The News)
Welsh choir to kick off St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP caught a driver doing 115 km/hr going southbound on Baynes Road, just off of Ford Road in Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
RCMP catch Pitt Meadows driver going 65 km over speed limit

Participants of the Wake up from Winter event on March 5 got to see wildlife presentations by the Northern Spotted Owls Breeding Program. (Anya Chibis - ARMS/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: ARMS helps Maple Ridge families get in touch with nature ahead of spring season

Pop-up banner image