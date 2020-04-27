WereInThisTogether: Maple Ridge Store decorates with kids’ positive message boards

VIDEO: Bruce’s Market has posted boards around their Albion store and yard created by local children

This is one of dozens of signs created and hung up around Bruce’s Market in the Albion neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. It was created by 13-year-old Katherine. (Kim Schade/Special to Black Press Media)

#We’re In This Together

Feel good story for Maple Ridge!

Bruce’s Market is supporting the community not only by being open and fully stocked, it’s clean upon clean, with a hand washing station set up outside and sometimes there’s an employee outside to help sanitize your hands with paper towel, if you need!

They also have plastic guards for the cashiers, so they have all the precautions in place.

Also they are putting up 4×4 boards that the local kids have painted with inspirational and encouraging words and images.

Bruce’s did not take any money for the boards, or for sealing them, and hanging them.

In fact, when I inquired what I should donate, I was told to “Pay it Forward!”

I don’t have a project in mind to cover that base yet, but I’ll get there!

But I really wanted to say a Big Thank You to Bruce’s, driving by has put a huge smile on my face, and on my daughters, whose board we just dropped off 🙂

Kim Schade

