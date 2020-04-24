WereInThisTogether: Whonnock congregation unite to help during COVID

Community encouraged to share their stories exemplifying how we’re all in this together

How can we make a difference in our community in responding to the COVID crisis?

The parish of Holy Spirit Anglican in Whonnock, with hearts of gold and a hunger to help others, asked and answered that question.

Although we are a small Christian family, about to celebrate 100 years of worshipping in our church in 2021, we are mindful that we are called to respond to this unprecedented contemporary challenge.

Pain grips our hearts as we pray for the curve to flatten.

Meanwhile, we collected funds and volunteers purchased groceries for families affected by COVID circumstances. Other members collected produce from farmers and made it available to those in need.

We asked local health care providers what could help them beyond words of encouragement and comfort, and this query was welcomed and so members came together to sew face masks.

On April 14, masks were handed over to Cathy Mellalieu, director of residential services at ARCUS Community Resources, provider of specialized care for vulnerable adults.

Colourful cotton fabrics had been reborn as face masks – much to the delight of their clients!

The sewers hope to do more.

One said her husband was having nostalgic moments as he used to hear the sewing machine as his wife sewed clothes for their children when they were little.

Handmade “good-wishes signs” were placed on the lawn of the church at Easter.

We even placed lights on our homes in the shape of a heart.

A letter to say “we care and are praying for you” was sent to the Whonnock Community Association for distribution to our neighbourhood.

Holy Spirit will continue to provide spiritual care by hosting online worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. We welcome you to our service. Visit our website for details www.holyspiritanglican.ca or send us an email at holyspiritanglican.whonnock@gmail.com.

Rev. Miranda O. Sutherland

Vicar, Holy Spirit Anglican Church

