Westcoast Harmony Chorus releases new virtual choir video

Maple Ridge’s Kelly Collins says being part of the competitive singing group is a lifestyle

Is there a better way to beat the pandemic blues than singing? The members of Westcoast Harmony Chorus certainly do not think so.

Maple Ridge’s Kelly Collins has spent six years singing with the Lower Mainland competitive choir group, and believes firmly in their saying – stronger together.

“It’s the connection,” she noted when asked what draws her to the 70-person musical congregation.

“You’ve got a truly large group of diverse women of all makes and sizes who come together to share their passion.

“It’s a hobby, and it’s once a week, but it really, and truly is our lifestyle.”

While COVID-19 may be preventing the chorus from gathering in-person, it has not stopped them from taking part in three hour practices each Wednesday.

This week they released their latest virtual chorus – Go The Distance – under the direction of Anne Downton, and arranged by Aaron Dale.

Fifty-six singers – including seven brand new members – rehearsed and then recorded video and audio, before submitting their tracks online.

Downton edited and synced the audio and Erica Yan spliced together the video.

The chorus dedicated the song to their friends, frontline workers, those who are feeling lost and alone, those who miss singing with others, and those who dare to dream of a bright future.

“It’s one of the newer songs we learned just before going into lockdown, but it needed a lot of work,” Collins said.

“And I think the message speaks to where we’re at in the world with the pandemic.

“We can all go the distance. We will all get through this.”

Once the restrictions to gathering are lifted, Collins said she will probably cry when she finally gets to see her singing sisters again.

“I think there‘ll be a lot of hugs, a lot of tears, and then the pitch pipe will blow, and we’ll be ringing some chords.”

For those looking to share their vocal gifts with a group of talented women, Westcoast Harmony Chorus is actively recruiting.

Interested singers can contact info@westcoastsings.com


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
