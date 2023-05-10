Wet weather doesn’t stop tens of thousands from packing home show in Maple Ridge

Major Tunney, 3, left, and his brother Matteo, 6, work on crafts at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Members of Shine Bright Studio present Seussical the Musical at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Quinn Roarty, 6, and father Dan, at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements had rides going at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Easton Hirst, 2, and mom Emma Hitchings, and dad, Steve Hirst, play one of the many carnival games at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Aviva Poepl, 5, enjoys Bells and Whistles Mini Golf at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) People walk through the market at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Kris Ong, volunteer manager with the Friends In Need Food Bank, left, and volunteer Christina Wensley, hold up a gift basket that the food bank was raffling off at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Amiel Poepl, 3, enjoys Bells and Whistles Mini Golf at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A customer gets a whiter smile at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Chad Grant of Haney Builders Supplies said the company has long been a supporter of the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) John demonstrates an Aquablade window cleaner. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Kristie Colpitts tries out a reflexology machine at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Canadian Power and Sail Squadron commander Burns Grund shows off a boat simulator and a nautical outfit at the home show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Candace Halliday tries out a hair product at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) The Ducks are Back this year, said Margaret Attwell and Don Mitchell, who were selling Rotary Duck Race tickets for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society at the home show. They came dressed for success. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Ryan Drozda and Daniel Flores try out a Plasma bed at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Kyle Gatenby of Centra Windows said the Ridge Meadows Home Show is one of his personal favourites. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Liam Mostrenko of Cabellero shows one of his company’s car lifts with a 1968 Mustang. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Michael Wadham (right) demonstrates a Miracle Chef knife for a customer at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Alexya Williams, 5, enjoys the foam pit at the Family Fest at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Children are entertained by magicians Norden and Gordon who teamed up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Michael Williams and Will Bryant have fun on the rides at the Family Festival during the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Reyhahe Tahan, a tourist from Iran, has her face painted at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Gurikk Chhabra, 3, flies high in the sky at the Family Fest with Shooting Star Amusements at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Isla Posavak, 2, plays with blocks at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Huxley Webber, 3, plays in the foam pit at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Brynnlee Wassenaar, 5, plays in the foam pit at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Landen Posavak, 4, plays with a train during the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Wes Fuller, 7, and Anthony Kang, 13, play a carnival game at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest on the weekend. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Thousands packed this year’s Ridge Meadows Home Show – despite the wet weather.

Executive director Graham Vanstone said between 21,000 and 22,000 came through the gates during the weekend.

“Slightly down from last year, but on par with pre-pandemic (numbers),” said Vanstone, who was overall pleased with the attendance.

Vanstone was happy to see more families inside the show itself, which took place in Planet Ice and the Golden Ears Winter Club buildings.

There were a lot of new exhibitors this year, as well.

And, he was also elated to see student volunteers, who have been with the show for more than a decade, grow into their own and run their own departments.

Not to mention, he said, the show returning to all three buildings on site – something they haven’t been able to do since COVID-19 started in early 2020.

Moving the psychic fair downstairs, to the main floor of the show, proved to be a good move as well, he said.

READ MORE: Volunteers the glue that hold the Maple Ridge home show together

ALSO: Ridge Meadows Home Show underway in Maple Ridge

“Now people know we do have a psychic fair and it may be there next year, it may go back upstairs. We’ll just have to see how the show grows,” he said.

Next year, Vanstone is playing with the idea of changing the food truck lineup a little bit, plus maybe a few changes to the layout of the show. Overall, he noted, the show was well laid out and they had a great variety of everything.

What pleased him the most was being able to put on a show that the community expects – with backing from the mayor, city council, and city staff, – who, he said, really stepped up to the table both this year and last.

“It’s really great to have that relationship where events are supported in the community,” said Vanstone.