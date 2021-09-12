What makes you tick? Library wants to find out through a community survey

Fraser Valley Regional Library is conducting a survey to gauge community interest, and understand what the community needs going forward.

A survey was released on Sept. 1, that will run until Oct. 15, according to Scott Hargrove, the chief executive officer with the library.

“This survey will help us determine and plan our activities,” he said, urging community members and patrons to participate.

Libraries under this regional library system, including the Maple Ridge library, have been seeing unprecedented demand during the pandemic and have continued to offer programming throughout, despite the restrictions.

”We reopened to the public with reduced hours on August 4, 2020, increasing hours incrementally throughout the year as the public health environment changed. Starting next week, we should be back to our regular hours in almost all locations, although opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 8 a.m. in many locations, rather than 10-9 as it was pre-pandemic. This was done in response to customer demand, and has been very well received,” said Hargrove.

The survey is a short, six-minute survey and the data collected will be used to improve and plan the library activities. According to Hargrove, a report based on the survey, will be presented to the province early next year.

To fill the survey, people can visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TN5FBQF

