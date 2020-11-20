The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre has adjusted its programming to align with new provincial guidelines. (The News files)

What’s open and what’s closed in Maple Ridge

City advises on availability of its programs and services after latest B.C. COVID-19 guidelines

With COVID-19 guidelines changing so frequently, it can be quite difficult to know what is open and what is closed in your local community.

The City of Maple Ridge has made it a little bit easier for it residents by providing the status updates of their programs and services on its Facebook page and website.

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centres offerings are the most affected by the new changes.

That being said, there are a number of options for those looking to stay active during these rainy days.

The indoor pool is still open for length swimming, group public swims (same household only), individual public swims, and water walking. Group fitness classes that use the pool – like aquafit, water wellness, and aqua yoga – will be cancelled until new safety plans are updated and approved.

The fitness centre will remain open, however patrons will have to register for time slots.

READ MORE: 6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Registered indoor sport court bookings for household games and single skill development will still be available; but gymnasium drop-ins for basketball, pickleball, table tennis and badminton will be discontinued under safety plans are updated and approved.

Group fitness classes like yoga and pilates will also have to update their safety plans and be re-approved too.

All high intensity indoor group fitness programs like spin, hot yoga, and high intensity interval training will be cancelled until at least December 7.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre has limited registered drop-ins to a maximum of 10 participants, which will include the active area and the lounge.

Skateboarding and scootering will still be permitted in the active area.

All registered non-sport programming offered for children is still available, but organized birthday parties with the parks and rec department, and registered sport programs, will be temporarily cancelled.

The ACT Arts Centre and Maple Ridge Museum will continue with the same protocols in place.

For more info on memberships and refunds, visit mapleridge.ca


maple ridge

