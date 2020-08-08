When life gives you lemons…

Maple Ridge kids make the most of summer by setting up lemonade stand

The ice-cold drinks sold for a bargain at only $1 per glass. (Contributed photo)

There are very few ways to make a buck as a young child that are quite as fun and endearing as a lemonade stand.

Maple Ridge had one of its own on Sunday (Aug 2) as a group of nine kids set up a colourful stand in Maple Ridge’s Lion’s Park.

Zeeshan Khan is the mother of a few of the young entrepreneurs.

“It’s a great summer activity to engage the kids on hot days, and to show them the value of money,” she said.

To draw in plenty of customers, the stand was decorated beautifully with citrus-hued posters, pom-poms and umbrellas.

The drinks sold for $1 and came complete with bendy straws and paper umbrellas.

Also on sale were candies and lollipops, which went for a quarter, and smiley-face stickers, which sold for a nickel.

“It was the best way to celebrate the Summer days and it was great to see the neighbourhood giving lots of support,” Khan said.

The children are hoping for some more sunny days in the coming weekends, so they can set up the stand again.

In the meantime, they are saving their money to buy something nice the whole group can share.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

