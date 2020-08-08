The ice-cold drinks sold for a bargain at only $1 per glass. (Contributed photo)

When life gives you lemons…

Maple Ridge kids make the most of summer by setting up lemonade stand

There are very few ways to make a buck as a young child that are quite as fun and endearing as a lemonade stand.

Maple Ridge had one of its own on Sunday (Aug 2) as a group of nine kids set up a colourful stand in Maple Ridge’s Lion’s Park.

Zeeshan Khan is the mother of a few of the young entrepreneurs.

“It’s a great summer activity to engage the kids on hot days, and to show them the value of money,” she said.

To draw in plenty of customers, the stand was decorated beautifully with citrus-hued posters, pom-poms and umbrellas.

The drinks sold for $1 and came complete with bendy straws and paper umbrellas.

READ MORE: Cops, firefighters support Surrey boy’s lonely lemonade stand

READ MORE: Surrey girl’s lemonade stand raises hundreds for B.C. wildfire victims

Also on sale were candies and lollipops, which went for a quarter, and smiley-face stickers, which sold for a nickel.

“It was the best way to celebrate the Summer days and it was great to see the neighbourhood giving lots of support,” Khan said.

The children are hoping for some more sunny days in the coming weekends, so they can set up the stand again.

In the meantime, they are saving their money to buy something nice the whole group can share.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Rainy days of summer in Maple Ridge still a sight to behold

Just Posted

When life gives you lemons…

Maple Ridge kids make the most of summer by setting up lemonade stand

SHARE: Rainy days of summer in Maple Ridge still a sight to behold

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

FURTHER UPDATE: Body removed from Maple Ridge hotel after large police presence

A large contingent of Mounties were at the Art Infiniti Hotel Friday afternoon and evening

Flames honour their best from last season

Maple Ridge’s Amsler the MVP and team scoring leader

Q&A with Premier John Horgan in Maple Ridge

Talks health care, COVID-19 and Canucks

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Fraser Valley Bandits advance to CEBL Championship Game

Bandits post comeback 76-75 win over Hamilton Honey Badgers in Saturday’s semifinal

IHIT on scene of suspicious early-morning fire on rural Mission property

Entrance to Gunn Avenue property cordoned off while investigation takes place, updates coming

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Collapse of Nunavut ice shelf ‘like losing a good friend:’ glaciologist

The ice shelf on the northwestern edge of Ellesmere Island has shrunk 43 per cent

Most Read