Matt Glazier, owner of 3 Dogs Brewing in White Rock, and his team stand under their tent at the Clover Valley Beer Festival in 2017. (File photo)

White Rock Craft Beer Festival breweries confirmed

Event to be held Sept. 21

A dozen breweries have been confirmed their participation in White Rock’s first-ever craft beer festival.

Presented by Leah Chandler and hosted by the White Rock Business Improvement Association and 3 Dogs Brewing, the event is to take place from 1-5 p.m., Sept. 21 at Memorial Park, located near the White Rock Pier.

Although participants are subject to change, the festival is expected to feature 3 Dogs Brewing (White Rock); White Rock Beach Beer Co.; Persephone Brewing Co. (Gibsons); Steel & Oak (New Westminster) ; Moody Ales (Port Moody); Lighthouse Brewing (Victoria); Fuggles & Warlock (Richmond); Foamers’ Folly (Pitt Meadows); Red Racer (Surrey); Naramata Cider (Okanagan); Container Brewing (Vancouver); and the Altitude Beer Co. (Vancouver).

Each ticket ($30) for the event grants admission, a souvenir glass and three tokens (worth 4oz taster pour). Additional tokens are $2 each.

“There’s no better place to enjoy award-winning beers than the White Rock waterfront,” said White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon in a news release.

“Visitors will enjoy the beautiful ocean view while sampling beer and cider from twelve of the region’s best breweries.”

Tickets are available at whiterockcraftbeerfestival.com

