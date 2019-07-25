White Rock Craft Beer Festival breweries confirmed

Matt Glazier, owner of 3 Dogs Brewing in White Rock, and his team stand under their tent at the Clover Valley Beer Festival in 2017. (File photo)

A dozen breweries have been confirmed their participation in White Rock’s first-ever craft beer festival.

Presented by Leah Chandler and hosted by the White Rock Business Improvement Association and 3 Dogs Brewing, the event is to take place from 1-5 p.m., Sept. 21 at Memorial Park, located near the White Rock Pier.

Although participants are subject to change, the festival is expected to feature 3 Dogs Brewing (White Rock); White Rock Beach Beer Co.; Persephone Brewing Co. (Gibsons); Steel & Oak (New Westminster) ; Moody Ales (Port Moody); Lighthouse Brewing (Victoria); Fuggles & Warlock (Richmond); Foamers’ Folly (Pitt Meadows); Red Racer (Surrey); Naramata Cider (Okanagan); Container Brewing (Vancouver); and the Altitude Beer Co. (Vancouver).

Each ticket ($30) for the event grants admission, a souvenir glass and three tokens (worth 4oz taster pour). Additional tokens are $2 each.

“There’s no better place to enjoy award-winning beers than the White Rock waterfront,” said White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon in a news release.

“Visitors will enjoy the beautiful ocean view while sampling beer and cider from twelve of the region’s best breweries.”

Tickets are available at whiterockcraftbeerfestival.com