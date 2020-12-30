Whonnock’s sock tree still available for donations

Donors hang socks, gloves and other warming items on the sock tree. (Special to The News)

Warm donations will be given to those in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The generous bounty on a tree in Whonnock will soon be harvested for those in need.

Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Whonnock was able to adapt one of its Christmas traditions in these COVID-19 times, explained Jean Davidson. The church’s Sock Tree is usually decorated in the sanctuary, but has been placed outside to make it easy for parishioners and neighbours to drive by and hang socks and other warm winter wear on the tree.

The Rev. Miranda Sutherland, the vicar, will bless the donated items at the online worship service this Sunday, Jan. 3. Then they will be given to agencies to distribute to those who need them during the winter season.

There is still a few days to hang something on the tree, noted Davidson. The church is on the left side of the road as drivers start uphill on 272 Street, turning off the Lougheed Highway.



