Jocelyn Buchart, Fraser Valley community co-ordinator for WildSafeBC conducting door-to-door canvassing in Chilliwack in the spring 2021 season. (Submitted)

Jocelyn Buchart, Fraser Valley community co-ordinator for WildSafeBC conducting door-to-door canvassing in Chilliwack in the spring 2021 season. (Submitted)

WildSafeBC campaign looking to reduce wildlife conflicts in Fraser Valley

The bears are out and so is the new community co-ordinator going door-to-door, tagging garbage bags

With spring and summer in the Fraser Valley comes an inevitable rise in bear sightings in the area.

To help prevent conflict with wildlife and humans, WildSafeBC now has a community co-ordinator in the area, knocking on doors to help prevent problems.

Jocelyn Buchart is ready for her first season as the WildSafeBC Fraser Valley Community Coordinator.

While the COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping many of us at home, that is not true for the bears and other wildlife that live nearby. As community co-ordinator, Buchart will be working hard to reach out to community members in new and innovative ways that maintain physical distancing and safety for the community.

READ MORE: More black bear activity near homes along the Vedder River in Chilliwack

READ MORE: VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

From May to Nov. 30, Buchart will be involved in several WildSafeBC initiatives including door-to-door information delivery campaigns, garbage tagging, and in-person delivery of the highly requested WildSafe Ranger Program for school-aged children as well as their Wildlife Awareness and Safety Education sessions.

WildSafeBC describes itself as the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions and is delivered by the BC Conservation Foundation in communities across B.C.

For further information on wildlife and how to reduce human-wildlife conflict visit www.wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Fraser Valley on Facebook, visit fraservalley@wildsafebc.com or call 604-702-5086.

Anyone interested in WildSafeBC’s free programs can also contact Buchart for more information on how to register.

Anyone who sees wildlife in conflict should report it to the Conservation Officer Service 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277. Residents can also report sightings of bear, cougar, coyote, or wolf in an urban area. These reports are uploaded daily to WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at www.wildsafebc.com/warp. This program allows the public to see what wildlife has been reported in their neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsConservation

 

A black bear seen at a resident's bird feeder by the Rotary Trail along the Vedder River in Chilliwack on Oct. 7, 2020. (William Snow photo)

Previous story
Maple Ridge students give thanks with a Garden of Gratitude

Just Posted

International prep team players unveiled “The Rich Goulet Court” in honour of the late, legendary Pitt Meadows basketball coach at the opening of the new Panther Hoops Basketball Academy facility in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
New Langley basketball facility remembers top Pitt Meadows coach Rich Goulet

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)
City of Maple Ridge asking the public about safety through July

B.C.’s chief coroner has issued a warning after a spike in sudden deaths, possibly due to heat wave. (Black Press/file photo)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows sees spike in sudden deaths

Players will be spaced out for social distancing, but Chances Community Gaming Centre is back. (Special to The News)
Chances Maple Ridge set to re-open Thursday