Win a puppy party for the BC SPCA’s Treat Week

Winning workplace must raise at least $500

Have you ever imagined a puppy party at your workplace?

No need to dream about it anymore. The BC SPCA will be picking one lucky workplace for a visit to promote their annual fundraising campaign, Treat Week.

For Treat Week animal lovers across the province will be collecting donations to support the organization and then giving treats as a thank you.

If your workplace team raises more than $500 you will be entered into a draw to have adorable puppies brought to visit you at work.

When registering each workplace is asked to put their company name in the team name so they can be included in the draw.

Eligible teams must be located within British Columbia and have a BC SPCA branch located in their community.

Puppy parties will only be held at workplaces deemed suitable for animals and not at private residences.

The party will be scheduled between April and Dec. 2020 at a mutually convenient time based upon a combination of winner’s preferences and availability of BC SPCA staff and animals.

Age and number of dogs may vary based on availability of animals with appropriate temperament.

Dogs may not be available for adoption at the time of the party and attendance at the party does not imply any advantage or preference in the adoption process for those animals available.

BC SPCA staff may need to visit facility prior to bringing animals on site.

If for any reason the selected workplace is deemed unsuitable for animals being on site, the BC SPCA reserves the right to move the location of the puppy party to a BC SPCA facility.

For the well being of the animals involved, large groups will need to work with BC SPCA staff to develop a plan to ensure appropriate number of employees around the animals at all times

The BC SPCA will supply all participants with a digital host kit, a recipe book, printable poster and other supplies to help out with fundraising for a $25 self-donation.

They will also supply printed posters or coin boxes for fundraising campaigns.

Treat Week takes place Feb. 24 to March 1. For more information email treatweek@spca.bc.ca.

BC SPCA staff will contact the winning workplace by April 15 to discuss timing, available space, preferences and restrictions.

