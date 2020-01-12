Winners announced for the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish contest

Seven prize packages worth $2,000 each were up for grabs

Thousands of dollars in prize packages were given away on Tuesday just for shopping downtown Maple Ridge.

Seven winners were drawn from 24,000 entries for the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish contest where $14,000 in prizes were given away.

Around 400 of the entries were submitted online.

Participants simply had to make a purchase in the downtown Maple Ridge BIA area between Black Friday and Dec. 31 and write their name and contact information, including which prize package they wanted at the back of their receipt.

One winner was drawn for each package. Once the winner of a package was confirmed, any other ballots with the same package listed were not eligible.

Packages were each worth $2,000 and included: a home toy package from Haney Appliance and Sound; a jewellery package from Ryan Jewellers; a home sweet home package from Fuller Watson BrandSource; a wedding floral package from Maple Ridge florist; a travel package from Transat Travel; specialty gifts and decor from Lotus & Lemongrass and a dream shopping spree from the DTMRBIA.

Winning receipts were from Europe Bakery, Mintage Thrift, No Frills, Black Bond Books, Cutis Cura Hair & Skin and Lotus & Lemongrass. Winning purchases ranged between $3.35 and $80.60.

Receipts could be filled out online or dropped off at one of the 80 boxes decorated and located throughout the downtown core.

Businesses were encouraged to decorate their boxes.

First place went to Golden Rose Tattoo and second place went to the ACT Arts Centre.

