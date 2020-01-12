Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, chooses a winning entry. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Winners announced for the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish contest

Seven prize packages worth $2,000 each were up for grabs

Thousands of dollars in prize packages were given away on Tuesday just for shopping downtown Maple Ridge.

Seven winners were drawn from 24,000 entries for the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish contest where $14,000 in prizes were given away.

Around 400 of the entries were submitted online.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge downtown association hands out favourite business awards

Participants simply had to make a purchase in the downtown Maple Ridge BIA area between Black Friday and Dec. 31 and write their name and contact information, including which prize package they wanted at the back of their receipt.

One winner was drawn for each package. Once the winner of a package was confirmed, any other ballots with the same package listed were not eligible.

RELATED: Maple Ridge downtown BIA wins awards

Packages were each worth $2,000 and included: a home toy package from Haney Appliance and Sound; a jewellery package from Ryan Jewellers; a home sweet home package from Fuller Watson BrandSource; a wedding floral package from Maple Ridge florist; a travel package from Transat Travel; specialty gifts and decor from Lotus & Lemongrass and a dream shopping spree from the DTMRBIA.

Winning receipts were from Europe Bakery, Mintage Thrift, No Frills, Black Bond Books, Cutis Cura Hair & Skin and Lotus & Lemongrass. Winning purchases ranged between $3.35 and $80.60.

Receipts could be filled out online or dropped off at one of the 80 boxes decorated and located throughout the downtown core.

Businesses were encouraged to decorate their boxes.

First place went to Golden Rose Tattoo and second place went to the ACT Arts Centre.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Looking Back: Sunday shopping starts in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Winners announced for the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish contest

Seven prize packages worth $2,000 each were up for grabs

Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge Sunday

Temperatures expected to plummet to -12 C tonight

Looking Back: Sunday shopping starts in Maple Ridge

‘Horse was out of the barn with no going back.’

Citizen Ink: Politics will define the legacies of the 2020s

‘Populism is not a dirty word.’

Off-leash dog killed by car that ‘zoomed’ off near Pitt Meadows dike

Photos of driver and license plate provided to police.

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas will see the most snow

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions

Many routes may be affected, BC Ferries warned in a Tweet

UPDATE: 3,100 customers without power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

No estimates for when power will return

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

VIDEO: Two nights in a row, Spokane defeats Vancouver Giants

G-Men host Victoria on Langley Events Centre ice Sunday, for a 4 p.m. game

Most Read