Winners of Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish draw box decorating competition announced

Prizes to be drawn 10 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The Create Shop claimed first prize in the fifth annual Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish draw box decoration contest.

Participating businesses throughout downtown Maple Ridge decorated draw boxes into which participants would enter the Win Your Wish contest for thousands of dollars worth of gift packages.

More than 75 businesses took part in the four-week competition that started on Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 31, double the number that took part last year.

Close to 3,000 votes were cast by the public for their favourite box.

To enter the Win Your Wish contest, participants simply had to make a purchase at any of the participating businesses, write their name, number and the desired prize package on the back of a receipt and put it into one of the draw boxes.

Any receipt could be entered to win the draw from a coffee to a pair of eyeglasses and shoppers could enter as many times as they liked.

Prize packages include a $2,000 gift certificate for Transat Travel for the Transat holiday package of the winners’ choice, a $2,000 home toys package with a $1,500 gift certificate for Haney Sewing & Sound plus an iPad Mini, a $2,000 home sweet home package including a $1,500 gift certificate for Fuller Watson BrandSource Home Furnishings plus an iPad Mini, a $2,000 spa package including $1,500 gift certificate for Cloud9 Beautique plus an iPad Mini, or a $2,000 gift certificate for Ryan Jewellers towards jewellery of winners’ choice. All iPads have been donated by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Last year more than 22,000 receipts were entered in the contest.

Winners will be drawn Jan. 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the office of the Downtown Maple ridge Business Improvement Association.

For coming in first The Create Shop won a half page ad in The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News. A Little Spa took second prize and won a tablet.

Go to winyourwish.ca for more information.