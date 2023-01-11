Golden Rose Tattoo and Piercing came in first place. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/Special to The News)

Golden Rose Tattoo and Piercing came in first place. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/Special to The News)

Winners of Maple Ridge BIA Christmas window decorating contest announced

First place took home gift basket filled with local treats and gift cards

The winners of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Christmas window decorating contest have been announced.

Golden Rose Tattoo and Piercing came in first place with a window painting of a tatted-up Santa Claus. They received a gift basket with local treats and gift cards.

In second place was Bell Locksmith who had each pane of their windows decorated with colourful nutcrackers. They received two $25 BIA gift certificates.

Third was Seville Mortgage with a painted snowman and Christmas tree. They received one $25 BIA gift certificate.

This year the theme was “Believe in the Magic of Christmas” and the public voted for their favourite windows. To enter businesses were asked to share their window display on social media and publicly tag the BIA @Shop Maple Ridge.

For more information about the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA go to downtownmapleridge.ca.

READ MORE: Free TikTok videos to promote downtown Maple Ridge businesses

ALSO: Maple Ridge BIA echoes call for support for downtown property crime

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

 

Seville Mortgage Corporation won third place. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/Special to The News)

Seville Mortgage Corporation won third place. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/Special to The News)

error code: 1020
Previous story
Regenerative agriculture takes centre stage at Pacific Agriculture Show in Abbotsford

Just Posted

The late Rich Goulet. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows hosts Goulet Memorial Classic tournament

In second place was Bell Locksmith. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/Special to The News)
Winners of Maple Ridge BIA Christmas window decorating contest announced

Modular buildings hoisted into place by crane at Royal Crescent in Maple Ridge in 2018. The Mods, as they are called, are scheduled to be replaced. (The News files)
Environment in modular, supportive housing brings instability and uncertainty, says researcher

Paving along Lougheed Highway will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Google Maps)
Drivers cautioned to slow down ahead of paving along Lougheed Highway