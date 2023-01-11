Winners of Maple Ridge BIA Christmas window decorating contest announced

First place took home gift basket filled with local treats and gift cards

Golden Rose Tattoo and Piercing came in first place. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/Special to The News)

The winners of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Christmas window decorating contest have been announced.

Golden Rose Tattoo and Piercing came in first place with a window painting of a tatted-up Santa Claus. They received a gift basket with local treats and gift cards.

In second place was Bell Locksmith who had each pane of their windows decorated with colourful nutcrackers. They received two $25 BIA gift certificates.

Third was Seville Mortgage with a painted snowman and Christmas tree. They received one $25 BIA gift certificate.

This year the theme was “Believe in the Magic of Christmas” and the public voted for their favourite windows. To enter businesses were asked to share their window display on social media and publicly tag the BIA @Shop Maple Ridge.

For more information about the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA go to downtownmapleridge.ca.

