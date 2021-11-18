Rain Pierre with winners Maeve North, Sarah Penner and Rayah Sawyer. (Rain Pierre/Special to The News)

Winners start work on the Foundry mural with Katzie artist in Maple Ridge

Artist hopes to complete the installation by December

Local Katzie artist selected three winners that would work on a mural for the Foundry Ridge Meadows.

Artist Rain Pierre, had announced a contest to encourage youth to participate in, and get an opportunity to work with him on the art piece for the Foundry. On Nov. 10, Pierre announced the three winners, Maeve North from Westview Secondary, Sarah Penner from Thomas Haney secondary, and Rayah Sawyer from Maple Ridge Secondary.

“At Foundry I created an art contest that will give the students a chance at winning a spot to have a chance to collaborate with a professional artist. This gives them a chance to have their art work featured in a mural and it also gives them an amazing opportunity to begin their art portfolio as a professional public artist,” said Pierre.

“This is something I wish I had growing up. Having an art portfolio on this scale will allow them to enter public art contests that cities or organizations put out. Having an art portfolio allows them to have a much better chance at being selected because their career has already begun.”

The three winners, along with Pierre started working on the art installation the same day the results were announced. Pierre anticipates completing the mural by the end of December.

Earlier this year, the Foundry Ridge Meadows was selected by the BC Summer Games 2020 Legacy Fund committee for a grant of $18,000. This grant was given to create an opportunity to work with Pierre, known for his Indigenous creations and inspiring work with students from SD 42.

“I am so excited to see our work shine together on this project. This kind of work is what makes my heart skip a beat and I know that myself and they are on the right path to make the world a better place using art,” said Pierre.

Rain Pierre with winners Maeve North, Sarah Penner and Rayah Sawyer. (Rain Pierre/Special to The News)
