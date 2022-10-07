A swarm of witches paddled along the Alouette River in Pitt Meadows last year. (The News files)

Witches wanted to paddle on Pitt Meadows waterway

Women Who Paddle holding their second annual event

Don’t be alarmed if a cackle or two can be heard across Pitt Meadows this Halloween.

Or a group of women sporting pointy black hats and black capes – not flying over the city on brooms – but paddle boarding along the Alouette River.

The group Women Who Paddle will be dressing up as witches for a second year in a row, and taking to the water. But they are looking for more witches to join their paddling coven this year on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

In order to participate in the event called for Witches Haunt the Water, women need to be members of the Women Who Paddle Facebook group, where important details about the event will be shared.

A waiver will also need to be signed in order to participate.

“Last year we had about 15 women in costume join in the fun,” said Brenda Norrie, founder of the paddling group.

This year, she explained, they will be raising money by donation to help the owner of the Alouette Recreation and Wild Life Club upgrade their dock.

Norrie started the paddling group because she had a lot of friends who wanted to get out on the water but had no one to paddle with and she thought the group would connect like-minded women to go out and have some fun.

The idea of paddling dressed up as witches came about after some members of the group saw it had been done in other communities and it looked like fun.

Since the inception of Women Who Paddle last summer, the group now has more than 200 members.

The event will be taking place between 5:30 and 6 p.m. at Silver Bridge, off of Harris Road, in Pitt Meadows.

Anyone is welcome to watch, said Norrie.

For more information go to the Women Who Paddle Facebook page.

