Women are invited to apply for a free day at sea with the Royal Canadian Navy. The event is hosted by the Achieve Anything Foundation. Photo via www.achieveanything.ca

Women invited to experience a day at sea with the Royal Canadian Navy

Free event hosted by the Achieve Anything Foundation on May 27

In an effort to improve gender diversity in non-traditional industries, the Achieve Anything Foundation is offering women ages 12 and up a free day at sea.

On Sunday, May 27, board a navy warship in Vancouver and learn what it takes to become a member of the Royal Canadian Navy at the “Operation: This IS You!” event.

Successful applicants will tour duty stations (including a top secret war room), witness a joint SAR demonstration with a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter, experience the thrill of a simulated threat/response scenario involving an “enemy” at sea, participate in fire/rescue demonstrations and try out tactical gear.

Women currently account for 18.4 per cent of personnel in the Royal Canadian Navy, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. By comparison, the percentage of women in the Canadian Armed Forces Regular Force and Primary Force combined is 14.8 per cent, the Royal Canadian Air Force is 18.7 per cent and the Canadian Army is 12.4 per cent.

With these statistics in mind, Langley pilot Kristen Brazier founded the not-for-profit Achieve Anything Foundation to inspire female future leaders in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The navy event is free to attend, however those interested must apply in advance. Go to www.achieveanything.ca/thisisyou.html for application forms and more information.

Other upcoming free experiences for women include:

Search & Rescue at Sea Island Hovercraft Base with the Canadian Coast Guard | September (TBA) | Richmond

Behind the Scenes: YVR Operations with YVR Airport Authority | Sept. 29 | Richmond

SAR & Science at Sea with the Canadian Coast Guard & Department of Fisheries & Oceans | October (TBA) | Sidney

Day Sail on a Warship with the Royal Canadian Navy | Oct. 21 | Esquimalt

Tactical Day with the Vancouver Police Department | Fall 2018 (TBA) | Vancouver


