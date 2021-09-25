Women’s AM meetings to resume after COVID hiatus

The Women’s AM meetings will be starting up again with an inspirational guest speaker who is a live kidney donor.

Women’s AM is a local organization that offers business women across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows a forum to socialize and build relationships in the community for support and motivation.

The group meets once a month, although there have been no meetings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first in-person meeting will take place Thursday, Oct. 14.

“It can be a home businesses, or people thinking of starting a business, or people who are just interested to be with a group of women who are quite interesting,” explained Ineke Boekhorst, who organizes the guest speakers for the group.

“People exchange ideas, how their business works, everybody gets a chance to introduce themselves and tell a little bit about their business,” she continued.

Every month there is a guest speaker. The first meeting will feature Debi Pearce, a Maple Ridge realtor who donated a kidney to the son of one of her clients. The mother of the kidney recipient, Tracey Dunsire, will also be there. Both are longtime residents of Maple Ridge. Boekhorst describes their story as “inspirational”.

In the past the event has been well attended, added Boekhorst, ranging from 30 to the most they ever had, which was about 75 people.

However, those interested will have to register to attend. Each meeting runs from 7-8:30 a.m. and starts with a catered breakfast, followed by a networking portion, the guest speaker and then a wrap up with door prize draws.

Meetings take place the second Thursday of each month, except July, August, and December, at Fraserview Village, 22538 116 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

There are no annual or monthly membership fees to join Women’s AM. There is a cost of $25 for the morning meetings to cover breakfast, and meeting expenses like the room rental and a speaker’s appreciation.

To register for the upcoming meeting go to womensam.ca.

maple ridgePitt Meadows