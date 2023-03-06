Last year B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. In it the Office of the Seniors Advocate found that abuse and neglect of people over the age of 65 have increased significantly over the past five years.(Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Workshop on elder abuse open to people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Free online event on March 7

A free, online workshop is coming up about the warning signs of elder abuse.

Called It’s Not Right!, the workshop is geared towards anyone who knows an older adult in the community or for seniors themselves.

The workshop will feature examples of the warning signs and risk factors that may appear in older adults who are being abused and teaches people – who may be friends, family members, and even neighbours – how to recognize them.

There will be discussions about ageism and video scenarios of situations of abuse and neglect.

True life scenarios will be discussed.

Finally there will be a skill building session showing participants how to respond safely and supportiviely to an abusive situaiton. And how to have discussions about suspected elder abuse.

The workshop is being put on by the BC Association of Community Response Networks.

It’s Not Right! will be taking place from noon to 1 p.m. on March 7.

To register go to us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rf-2hqjoiHt1GYWszqj1s2Y9SXFjUnI8Q.

READ MORE: Seniors abuse under-reported says B.C. Seniors Advocate at Maple Ridge event

ALSO: Elder abuse can be reported through Crime Stoppers

maple ridge Pitt Meadows Seniors

