You can adopt kennels, not just animals at the Maple Ridge SPCA

Dog kennels, cat kennels and activity spaces are available for adoption with the SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch. (SPCA Maple Ridge branch/Special to The News)

The BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has a few kennels up for adoption and is urging the community to consider this different way of helping animals in need.

The branch is participating in the animal society’s Adopt-a-Kennel program, that will allow the animal shelter to fundraise and care for animals in a different manner. The branch’s manager Krista Shaw said that when these animals turn to the shelter for help, they are really just turning towards the community because the shelter cannot operate with community support.

With the animal society not being able to do their usual fundraising, they are hoping that this campaign will bring in some respite in supporting the shelter.

The Maple Ridge branch currently has three kennels up for adoption through the SPCA’s program, which started this year in January.

“As the world starts to slowly return to normal, everyone is excitedly preparing to go out in the world and live their best lives. The same can’t be said for the animals who have continued to need our assistance and arrive at our shelters daily,” said Shaw.

The Maple Ridge branch currently has a cat kennel for adoption starting at $300, a dog kennel starting at $750 and a cat activity space starting at $750. Their dog activity space is already adopted for three years.

At a time, these spaces can be adopted from one to three years, and depending on the duration, the price for the adoption will go up. Each space will then also include a plaque stating either who it was adopted by, who it was adopted in honour of, or who it was adopted in memory of. Additionally, all the kennel adoptions would qualify for a tax receipt.

The money raised with these kennel adoptions will go towards caring of the animals until they get adopted and towards the other animals in the shelter.

“When you adopt a kennel, you make a compassionate and generous gift to the animals. Animals come into the shelter just temporarily until they find their forever home. You can help provide for their care and make their wait as enjoyable as possible,” said Shaw.

Those who want to look at the kennel or activity space adoption options either at the Maple Ridge branch or any of the other SPCA branches, can visit: https://shop.spca.bc.ca/pages/adopt-a-kennel.

