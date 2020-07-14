You-pick blueberry producers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows invite the public

There’s lots of room for social distancing in a blueberry field, and you-pick operators are inviting the public to their farms, just as

Ting Wu of Formosa Nursery in Maple Ridge said he has opened up a larger area for you-pick blueberries at his farm in Pitt Meadows.

He said it is simple for families to get out and pick berries, as they have in the past, with operators observing new COVID-19 protocols.

“We keep people farther apart, and there’s sanitation of our buckets,” Wu said.

The longtime berry producer said this year’s crop appears to be average on his farm, which is located at the corner of Golden Ears Way and 203rd Street.

July 15 the industry will celebrate Blueberry Day in B.C. with the Go Blue BC Virtual Event online at GoBlueBC.ca.

The site will house how-to videos, chef and grower interviews, recipes, family-friendly activities, and a grand prize contest. Naturally, the website will also feature links to BC Blueberry producers. The virtual event runs from July 15 until BC Day (Aug. 3).

As the primary Go Blue BC restaurant partners, White Spot and Triple O’s will feature a blueberry forward menu that kicks off July 20, and runs for four weeks.

There are more than 600 high bush blueberry growers in B.C., most located in the Lower Mainland.

