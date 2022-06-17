Young birders flocking to Pitt Meadows for free event

Excursion is being organized by BC Young Birders for those aged 12-18

Parveen Bawa shared a photograph of a couple of osprey at Pitt Lake and their chicks. (Special to The News)

For youth who get excited seeing the many different colours and species of local birds, a group is organizing a free field trip to Pitt Meadows to see what they can spot.

The excursion is being organized by BC Young Birders for those aged 12-18, to promote being outside in nature, and learn about bird biology and identification.

American redstarts, eastern kingbirds, gray catbirds, least flycatchers, bullock’s orioles, evening grosbeaks, black-headed grosbeaks, and osprey, are only some of the birds that may be found at Pitt Lake, where the walk is to take place.

Organizers are asking those interested in going to pack a bagged lunch, with no nuts or nut products.

Participants also need to bring a backpack with plenty of water, a sunhat, binoculars,and a camera, if possible, but not necessary.

Sunscreen and bug spray will also be needed, as well as a sturdy pair of running shoes.

The group will be meeting at 9 a.m. on July 3 by the picnic tables near the main parking lot and boat launch. The event will be ending at 2 p.m..

BC Young Birders Program is an in-the-field part of the BC Field Ornithologists group – a not-for-profit, charitable organization whose members are committed to studying and preserving the province’s wild birds. Members are both birders and ornithologists whose experience range from novice to expert.

Most participants in the Young Birder Program are winners of a Young Birder Award and other young birders who may be future nominees for the award.

Participants are mentored by expert, adult birders, to advance their ornithological skills and interests through field trips to exceptional birding locations in BC.

The program was designed and led by Melissa Hafting, who started organizing field trips for young birders in 2014.

In 2016 the Young Birder Program was adopted as an official program of BCFO.

The program was just restarted in 2022.

Field trips take place all over the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior, and Vancouver Island – and youth of all genders are races are welcome.

“We promote a welcoming environment where they are treated with respect and as equals,” read a description on Eventbrite.

“Youth in our group enjoy the simple joys of watching birds while fostering friendships and future bird conservation leaders. This is a safe and inclusive group for BIPOC and LGBTQ+,” it continued.

The Pitt Lake boat launch is located at 19090 Rannie Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

For more information contact bcbirdergirl@gmail.com.

