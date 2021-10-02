Charlotte and Sofia raised $93 for the animal shelter. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Charlotte and Sofia raised $93 for the animal shelter. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Young girls from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows raise funds for BC SPCA MAple Ridge branch

Sell lemonade and bracelets for the cause

Two Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows girls have raised funds through bracelets and lemonade for animals at BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch.

Charlotte and Sofia, raised $93 by selling some bracelets and lemonade and donated the funds to the animal shelter, said branch manager Krista Shaw.

“It was a really sweet gesture,” she said.

In a social media post Shaw wrote, “Lets give these young ladies some applause! Charlotte and Sofia raised $93 for the animals in our care by selling lemonade and bracelets. From everyone at the Maple Ridge branch including the animals thank you.”

Recently, a few local young entrepreneurs have been raising funds and food for the animal shelter that has seen an increased need for help due to an influx of animals after the wildfires.

READ MORE: Three Maple Ridge boys start Simpsons-inspired outdoor “kids bar” to raise money for SPCA

BC SPCA branches all over the province are now offering half-price adoption fees from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

““Many of our shelters are very full right now with animals seized or surrendered in large-scale investigations and our goal is to create capacity for these animals, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the pets currently in our care,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

The Maple Ridge branch has been seeing a steady response to adoptions, with adoptions neither decreasing nor increasing but they are always hopeful that all of their animals find a home, said Shaw.

ALSO READ: SPCA offers 50% off pet adoptions until Oct. 6 to free up space in busy shelters

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ON THE PAGE: Preparing for a busy fall at the library

Just Posted

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing chickens into crates in an undercover video filmed by Mercy For Animals. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack company’s guilty pleas to chicken abuse ‘represent progress,’ says animal welfare group

Charlotte and Sofia raised $93 for the animal shelter. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Young girls from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows raise funds for BC SPCA MAple Ridge branch

The cafe has been at the airport for 11 years. (Runway Cafe Facebook/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Airport’s Runway Cafe to take off to New Westminster

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge letter writer backs vaxxing