Young girls from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows raise funds for BC SPCA MAple Ridge branch

Sell lemonade and bracelets for the cause

Charlotte and Sofia raised $93 for the animal shelter. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows girls have raised funds through bracelets and lemonade for animals at BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch.

Charlotte and Sofia, raised $93 by selling some bracelets and lemonade and donated the funds to the animal shelter, said branch manager Krista Shaw.

“It was a really sweet gesture,” she said.

In a social media post Shaw wrote, “Lets give these young ladies some applause! Charlotte and Sofia raised $93 for the animals in our care by selling lemonade and bracelets. From everyone at the Maple Ridge branch including the animals thank you.”

Recently, a few local young entrepreneurs have been raising funds and food for the animal shelter that has seen an increased need for help due to an influx of animals after the wildfires.

BC SPCA branches all over the province are now offering half-price adoption fees from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

““Many of our shelters are very full right now with animals seized or surrendered in large-scale investigations and our goal is to create capacity for these animals, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the pets currently in our care,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

The Maple Ridge branch has been seeing a steady response to adoptions, with adoptions neither decreasing nor increasing but they are always hopeful that all of their animals find a home, said Shaw.

