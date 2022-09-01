Youth Battle of the Bands coming Friday night in Maple Ridge

There will more live music in downtown Maple Ridge on one of the the last nights of the summer.

The grand finale of the Happenings summer events put on by the City of Maple Ridge takes place in Memorial Peace Park on Sept. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., and is billed as a Youth Battle of the Bands.

The city invites people to support up-and-coming musicians as they take to the bandstand to showcase their talents and battle for the top spot. After the concert, there will be an outdoor movie and other activities.

There will be food trucks selling their wares in the park’s south plaza, just off 224th Street.

The city has been offering the Happenings events each Wednesday and Friday all summer in an effort to create an engaged, safe and vibrant town centre.

For information email culture@mapleridge.ca

