Youth performers wanted for Indigenous celebrations in Maple Ridge

Zac McKenna of Canoe Creek took part in Maple Ridge’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in previous years. (The News files)

The Fraser River Indigenous Society is looking for talented youth to sing, dance, tell jokes, or show their other gifts as part of the National Indigenous Peoples Day at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge on Saturday, June 18.

The event will feature free interactive and cultural actives, and everyone is welcome.

Skyyes Gabriel, spokesperson for the Fraser River Indigenous Society said the goal is to showcase the gifts and talents of local youth throughout the event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be other entertainers, including pow wow dancing, hoop dancing, drumming, singing, poetry and more.

Joseph Dandurand, a Canadian poet, playwright and archaeologist from Kwantlen First Nation, will read his work. He has written a poem every day for 30 years, and has published 13 collections.

Kwikwetlem First Nation artist Rosalie Dipscu will create an interactive mural.

Gabriel said there will also be numerous vendors showcasing and selling their products, many being arts and crafts. More vendors are welcome.

Anyone interested in performing or appearing as a vendor should contact info@frisociety.ca

