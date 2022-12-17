Thomas Haney Secondary student Emi Hughes, 16 years old and in Grade 10, shared a variety of fall and winter pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge, from the forested area overlooking Rock Ridge, to images of Kanaka Creek Regional park and the Fraser River as seen from the Haney Wharf. (Special to The News)

Thomas Haney Secondary student Emi Hughes, 16 years old and in Grade 10, shared a variety of fall and winter pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge, from the forested area overlooking Rock Ridge, to images of Kanaka Creek Regional park and the Fraser River as seen from the Haney Wharf. (Special to The News)

IN OUR VIEW: Slow down this season, if you can

Winter is a time for a little bit of peace and quiet

When Christmas and New Year’s approaches, many of us get a bit of a break from the hectic whirl of the rest of the year.

Not all of us, of course. Doctors and nurses, emergency responders, bus drivers, caregiver, and thousands of other essential workers will be taking up their shifts no matter what holidays they would like to have with their families.

And even those who do have time off often have trouble taking it easy at this time of the year.

There’s shopping and baking and visiting to do, cards to send, presents to wrap, visits with Santa, school Christmas concerts, office get-togethers, and for many people, work is still often bearing down on us right up until Christmas itself.

It can be a bit much.

This is a season of short days and long nights, of cold temperatures.

It’s the ideal season for both frosty walks in the quiet woods, or for sitting inside with a good book and a mug of something warm – maybe cuddled up in front of the fireplace.

Whether you celebrate or not, this time of year is frenetic and stressful, and none of us are getting enough vitamin D, either.

So if you can, take that time out to experience a little quiet, a little peace, and to do nothing, for as long as you can sustain it.

Those quiet moments, whether outside or in, alone or nestled on the couch with loved ones, are a balm that will help get you through another long winter.

READ ALSO: WEB POLL: Do you switch to snow tires, or not?

READ ALSO: IN OUR VIEW: Get a snow shovel, please!

ChristmasIn Our ViewOpinionWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IN OUR VIEW: Get a snow shovel, please

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council is planning an expansion at Planet Ice. (The News files)
Maple Ridge council plans expansion at Planet Ice

Thomas Haney Secondary student Emi Hughes, 16 years old and in Grade 10, shared a variety of fall and winter pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge, from the forested area overlooking Rock Ridge, to images of Kanaka Creek Regional park and the Fraser River as seen from the Haney Wharf. (Special to The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Slow down this season, if you can

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge couple pleasently surprised their restaurant bill was covered

Ron He and Aila Bears just off the start line at the Jingle Bell Challenge speed skating meet. (Amber Gill/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Racers host annual Jingle Bell Challenge

Pop-up banner image