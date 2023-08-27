BC Wildfire Services continue to battle numerous blazes across the province, including this one, identified as the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services/Special to Black Press Media)

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle numerous blazes across the province, including this one, identified as the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services/Special to Black Press Media)

OUR VIEW: Canada is a burn victim

Among many actions needed to better address wildfires, we must enhance nation’s firefighting capacity

At a certain point, it begins to blur together.

The evacuation alerts and orders, the images of people driving in long lines down a highway, all the vehicles going in the same direction, a plume of smoke in the distance behind them.

The scenery of the wreckage after a fire gets into a populated area. It might be Fort McMurray in 2016, it might be Lytton in 2021, or Paradise, California in 2018. It might be West Kelowna or Lahaina or Yellowknife this year.

A recent infographic making the rounds showed all the areas where there have been major forest fires in Canada this year. It was essentially a map of where there are major forests in Canada.

It’s extremely hard to know what our response to this should be.

On the immediate front, it’s obvious. We support the evacuees, we ensure they have adequate food, shelter, clothing, child care, diapers, pet food, all the necessities that get left behind.

And we should consider enhancing our firefighting capacity, on a national level. There is no level of wildfire fighting strength that can prevent every fire, but we could do more, and we should be doing it as part of a major federal-provincial, and possibly international, partnership.

But beyond that, it’s not just shocking, or heartbreaking, to watch these fires tear into our communities, or communities overseas.

It’s confounding.

What do we do, in a world that is now more flammable than any we have known before?

Do we rebuild every community, putting people back in the path of another fire in five, 10, 20 years? How do we build communities that can withstand a force like a wildfire? Do we relocate people to safer areas – and are there safer areas?

After the fires are doused or burn out, we’ll be left with more questions than obvious answers. It’s time for everyone to start thinking about them.

– M.C.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Editorials

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IN OUR VIEW: Everyone deserves relief from the heat

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle numerous blazes across the province, including this one, identified as the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Services/Special to Black Press Media)
OUR VIEW: Canada is a burn victim

The City of Maple Ridge has extended the deadline to register for the AftersKool program at the Albion Community Centre. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Registration extended for AftersKool program in Maple Ridge

Dozens of local girls came out to one of the three sessions at Telosky Stadium where they got to learn about and play field lacrosse for free. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)
Free field lacrosse sessions in Maple Ridge help spur female interest in the sport

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman