BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media graphic)

Nominations close for BC Election candidates

Five candidates are running in two ridings that cover Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows’ borders

The deadline for filing candidate nominations for the 2020 Provincial General Election has now passed.

As of Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., all nominations had to have been officially submitted to Elections BC.

As of that deadline, the candidates for ridings covering Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows include;

Maple Ridge-Mission

Chelsa Meadus, Liberal Party

Bob D’Eith (Incumbent), BC NDP

Matt Trenholm, Green Party

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Cheryl Ashlie, Liberal Party

Lisa Beare (Incumbent), BC NDP

READ MORE: NDP, Liberal, Green leaders set for televised debate on Oct. 13

Elections BC confirmed advanced voting will take place from Friday, Oct. 16 to Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Voters will have the option to vote at yet-to-be-named polling stations or by mail-in ballot.

To request a ballot, people can visit https://elections.bc.ca/voting/how-to-vote-by-mail or call 1-800-661-8683.

Polling stations will be announced at a later date.

The BC Provincial Election will take place October 24.

Stay tuned for updates.

